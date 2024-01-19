Detroit Pistons vs. Detroit Mercy Titans: Which Michigan team has had the worst 2023-24 season so far? 

The state of Michigan has plenty to be happy about in football as the Michigan Wolverines recently won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the Detroit Lions just picked up their first postseason victory in 32 years. However, that has not been the case in basketball, as the Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are both struggling.

Even worse, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, while the Detroit Mercy Titans have the worst record in the NCAA. Here's a closer look at which program has had the worst season:

Which Michigan team has had the worst 2023-24 season so far?

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been the worst team in the NBA this season as they sit at 4-37 at the halfway point of their season. Detroit has been historically bad as they are on pace to finish 8-74, which would mark the worst record in an 82-game season in NBA history.

The Pistons average 111.9 points per game, while allowing 122.6 ppg, ranking 24th out of 30 teams in scoring offense and 27th in scoring defense. Detroit's offensive rating of 110.7 ranks 26th while their defensive rating of 121.4 ranks 28th. Their -10.6 rating is the second-worst in the league.

Detroit Mercy Titans

The Detroit Mercy Titans have been the worst team in the NCAA as they are 0-19 this season. Detroit is in danger of becoming the first team to finish a season of 30 or more games without a win in NCAA history.

The Mercy Titans average 62.9 points per game, while allowing 79.3 ppg, ranking 354th out of 362 teams in scoring offense and 340th in scoring defense. Detroit's offensive rating of 91.4 ranks 354th while their defensive rating of 115.1 ranks 356th. Their -23.7 rating is the second-worst in the nation.

Which Michigan team has had the worst season?

While the Detroit Mercy Titans are 0-19 with the worst record in the NCAA, they may not be the worst team in the nation this season. The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are also without a win as they sit at 0-17. They rank last in the nation in scoring offense, offensive rating and defensive rating, while ranking 355th in scoring defense. If the Mercy Titans finish the season winless, they will not be the first program to have done so, and may not even be the only one to do so this season.

Meanwhile, if the Detroit Pistons finish with the worst record in NBA history, or even tie the mark, they will likely live on in infamy for quite some time. The worst record in an 82-game season belongs to the 9-73, 1972-1973 Philadelphia 76ers, meaning that the Pistons will need to find at least six wins on their schedule.

Although both teams have had rough seasons, Detroit's NBA franchise is playing under far more pressure. The much brighter lights have led to the Pistons having a worst season as they are in danger of having the worst season in league history.