Dick Vitale hilariously falls for Johni Broome injury news as an April Fool's Day prank on social media: "Wow they got me"

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale hilariously admitted that he fell for an April Fool's Day prank regarding Johni Broome's well-being ahead of the Final Four in March Madness. There has been news all over social media regarding Broome's injury and inability to play against Florida.

Vitale fell for such news, but it later turned out to be an April Fool's Day prank. The experienced college hoops analyst was quick to admit the same on X earlier on Tuesday.

"Wow they got me - it was an April Fools joke on me - I feel for it - great news for Auburn. JOHNI BROOME is NOT hurt - will play!" Dick Vitale hilariously admitted on X.

April Fool's Day often becomes an occasion for pranks on social media. But the injury news around Broome was more believable because of how he was taken off the court after a knock in the Elite Eight round against Michigan State on Sunday.

He suffered a knock on his elbow and was visibly in pain. Johni Broome left for the locker room early in the second half but later returned with a bandaged elbow to guide Auburn to a sensational 70-64 triumph over Michigan State.

Johni Broome wins the NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year for his outstanding performances this season

Johni Broome has been a standout player for Auburn this season. After scoring 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Elite Eight over Michigan State, Broome took home the South Regional MVP award.

He was later honored with the prestigious NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award. Broome is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game this season. He has been an all-round stalwart for the Tigers under coach Bruce Pearl.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan State at Auburn - Source: Imagn

The big man was also among the five finalists for the prestigious Wooden Award in Men's college basketball, alongside Cooper Flagg, Walter Clayton Jr., Mark Sears and Braden Smith. Broome and four other players were also named to the All-American team.

Auburn's scoring and rebounding leader has a chance to compete for the March Madness Most Outstanding Player award. Cooper Flagg will be his likely competitor. For now, Broome will lead Auburn against the No. 1 seed, Florida Gators, in the Final Four on Saturday at the Alamodome in Texas.

