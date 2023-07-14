Did Bob Huggins file a lawsuit? Uncovering the latest update on WVU's ex-head coach

Bob Huggins has had a legendary career as a college basketball head coach with a 935-414 career record. His 916 wins as an NCAA Division I Men's Basketball coach ranks fourth all-time, trailing only former Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, former Syracuse Orange coach Jim Boeheim and former UConn Huskies coach Jim Calhoun. Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Despite his on-court success, his tenure with the two schools where he had the most success, the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, have come to unceremonious ends. Huggins was forced to resign from the Bearcats in 2005, with the threat of being fired, as a result of being arrested for driving under the influence one year prior.

Nearly two decades later, Huggins once again found himself in hot water. Just over a month after accepting a $1 million pay cut and a three-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur, he was once again arrested for driving under the influence. While Huggins seemingly resigned as the Mountaineers coach and announced his retirement the following day, he has now denied doing so.

The Hall of Fame coach has alleged that he did not write his resignation statement. Huggins has threatened legal action in the form of a lawsuit if he is not reinstated as the Mountaineers coach. He released a statement in which he claimed, in part:

"I did not draft or review WVU's statement. This false statement was sent under my name, but no signature is included... I am employed by WVU pursuant to an Employment Agreement. I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign."

Check out Bob Huggins' full statement below:

West Virginia University responded by stating that they do not plan to reinstate Huggins and will defend themselves against his allegations. He has not filed a lawsuit against the university as of yet, however, the possibility remains open. It is unclear what Huggins would seek in a potential lawsuit.

How much money was remaining on Bob Huggins' contract?

Bob Huggins was set to make $4.2 million in 2023-2024. His use of an anti-gay slur has cost him nearly 25 percent of his paycheck, as he accepted a $1 million pay reduction.

Prior to the restructuring of his contract, Huggins had the option to extend his contract each year through the 2026-2027 season. The contract was converted to a year-to-year pact.

Since there is not plenty of money left on his deal, the university could look to reach an agreement with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

