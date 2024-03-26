Did Dawn Staley play college basketball? Exploring the South Carolina head coach's playing career

Dawn Staley has done a fantastic job with South Carolina this season. The Gamecocks have yet to record a defeat in the 2023–24 season, winning the Southeastern Conference regular season and Tournament in the process. While Staley has had a successful coaching career, let’s examine whether she was involved in basketball during her college days.

Did Dawn Staley play college basketball?

LSU v South Carolina

Dawn Staley played college basketball at Virginia and recorded significant success with the Cavaliers. Playing as a point guard, Staley enrolled at the university in 1988 and played four seasons with the basketball program until 1992.

In her four seasons at Virginia, Staley played a crucial role on the team, ensuring the Cavaliers appeared in the NCAA Tournament every season. Each of the campaigns was also successful, as they secured three Final Four appearances and one national championship game berth.

In 1991 and 1992, she won the Atlantic Coast Conference Female Athlete of the Year and the National Player of the Year awards. Staley got a couple of other major awards at the same time, highlighting her outstanding college career at Virginia.

Dawn Staley concluded her college basketball career in Charlottesville with an impressive total of 2,135 points, which made her the school’s all-time leading scorer. However, the outstanding record was broken by Monica Wright in later years.

She had 454 steals with the Cavaliers, which was an NCAA record. Natalie White, the current record holder, has surpassed this mark. She was also the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time assists leader with 729 until Sharnee Zoll broke the mark.

Following her graduation, Staley embarked on a professional basketball career that took her to various leagues and countries. She played in France for Tarbes, as well as in Italy, Brazil, and Spain, before joining the ABL and later transitioning to the WNBA.

Can Dawn Staley lead South Carolina to the national title?

Presbyterian v South Carolina

The Gamecocks are widely considered favorites to win the women's NCAA Tournament in April.

While Dawn Staley's team has a good chance at the national title after a brilliant start to March Madness, they have several obstacles to overcome in the tournament. The likes of LSU, Iowa, UConn, USC and a host of others are also in the running for the title.