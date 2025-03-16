Did Indiana make the NCAA Tournament? Exploring potential reasons behind Hoosiers snub

Mike Woodson will bid farewell to his coaching career earlier than he may have expected. Indiana's coach announced in February that he would retire at the end of this season, but there was hope that the Hoosiers would make a March Madness appearance.

Ad

ESPN had Indiana in the last four in when analyst Joe Lunardi released his final NCAA Bracketology update, but Selection Sunday revealed that Indiana will not be dancing this season.

Big Ten Tournament second round: Oregon vs. Indiana - Source: Imagn

Many questioned the voting committee's reasoning behind the Hoosiers' snub.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look into Indiana's season and why they may have missed out on a March Madness bid.

Indiana's 2024-25 season

Mike Woodson's team has had an up-and-down season. The Hoosiers (19-13) opened the season with four straight wins, but Big Ten play wasn't kind. From Jan. 11 to Feb. 14, Indiana lost eight of 10 conference contests, including five straight losses.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Things turned around for Woodson's squad after that, winning four of its final five regular-season games. Indiana entered the Big Ten Tournament as the nine seed, but the Hoosiers fell to No. 8 seed Oregon 72-59 in the first round.

Ad

That double-digit loss in their first Big Ten Tournament game did nothing for the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes. However, they were still a somewhat promising bubble team.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Indiana didn't lose any games outside of Quad 1 this season, which is an admirable stat on its own, but the Hoosiers only had four Quad 1 wins. Woodson's squad only beat two teams that made the NCAA Tournament, which could have created doubt within the voting committee as to whether Indiana could compete against March Madness teams.

Ad

Members of CBS' Selection Sunday broadcast team discussed the NCAA Tournament bids, and analyst Seth Davis seemed surprised by the Hoosiers' snub.

"Indiana is the one that sticks out to me. They had a win at Michigan State, (win) home against Purdue and 4-13 Quad 1 (record), more (Quad 1 wins) than North Carolina," Davis said. "North Carolina also had a Quad 3 loss at home to Stanford. Indiana did not have any losses outside of Quad 1."

Ad

Syndication: The Herald-Times - Source: Imagn

Debate always ensues about which teams make March Madness and which fall short. This season, to the surprise of some, Indiana will not be competing in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers miss March Madness for a second straight season, and the Woodson era is over, barring accepting any bids to other postseason tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here