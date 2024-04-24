Joson Sanon's commitment to Arizona is confirmed and the small forward is headed to the Grand Canyon State next season. The class of 2025 graduate chose the Wildcats over offers from Indiana, Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Marquette, Syracuse, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Providence.

"I'm going to Arizona," Sanon said to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I love the fit, the way they score, how they get you open. They play at a fast pace, and being in the center of a high-powered offense was attractive. I wanted to get locked in before things really get going with the transfer portal."

Joson Sanon will finish high school this summer and reclassify for the class of 2024. Graduating early will help him play for college immediately while also making him eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. He is a projected No. 28 pick on ESPN's mock draft.

Why did Joson Sanon graduate early from school?

While it is not out of the norm to graduate early, Joson Sanon's decision came because he has achieved everything he wanted to.

"I had a couple of benchmarks for this season that would help me decide if I'm ready to graduate high school early," Sanon said (via ESPN). "I wanted to win a championship, lead a team, be a primary scorer, and really lock in defensively.

"I'm physically strong enough for college. The next step is learning how to think the game better and adding to what I already do."

Sanon and his team at Vermont Academy won the NEPSAC AAA championship. The forward was rated No. 9 in the class of 2025 and is known for his shooting skills often leading his team in scoring. Dylan Thayer of New England Recruiting Report wrote of the Massachusetts native:

"Sanon's shot creation skills off the dribble, catch-and-shoot marksmanship and overall ability to score the ball have continued to dominate contests as he has done for some time now."

Trevor Andershock watched Sanon at the Nike EYBL in Arizona and wrote:

"Sanon is 6’4” with fantastic length. He is also a high-level athlete, especially laterally. Those attributes combine to make Sanon a strong defender. Offensively, Sanon has perfect rotation on his shot and gets it off quickly. He also moves into his shot well, off the dribble or cutting."

Joson Sanon, son of Haitian immigrants who came to the US in the 1990s, could become the only second Haitian in the NBA after Arizona alumnus Bennedict Mathurin.

