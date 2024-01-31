Did Kim Mulkey coach her daughter? Looking at LSU Women HC's career

Kim Mulkey has had a successful career at the NCAA level, as both a player and a coach. The LSU Tigers coach is looking to win her eighth title, the fifth in her 24th season as a head coach.

Mulkey coached her daughter, Makenzie Robertson, for four seasons during her tenure leading the Baylor Bears. Makenzie began her playing career during the 2010-11 season, averaging 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks in just 7.4 minutes per game.

She also averaged 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 0.2 spg in 9.1 mpg the following season as the Bears won the 2012 national title, and followed that up by averaging 2.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 apg and 0.3 spg in 10.3 mpg as a junior.

In her final season playing for her mother, Robertson entered the starting lineup and had her best season. The senior guard averaged 7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.1 bpg in a career-high 30.9 mpg.

Throughout her four-year career, she shot 35.1% from the field, 32.9% from three-point range and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

How has Kim Mulkey performed in her coaching career?

Kim Mulkey played for the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters from 1980-1984, winning an AIAW title in 1981 and the inaugural NCAA title the following season.

She represented the United States at the 1984, winning a gold medal. As there was no WNBA at the time, Mulkey joined the Lady Techsters' coaching staff as an assistant coach.

She was promoted to associate head coach in 1996, remaining in the role for four seasons. The program went 430-68 during her 15 seasons as an assistant coach, winning the NCAA title in 1988.

Mulkey took over as head coach of the Baylor Bears, who had never made the NCAA Tournament in program history, ahead of the 2000-01 season, and immediately turned things around, reaching the tournament in her first year, and in 20 of her 21 seasons.

Mulkey won three national titles with the Bears, leading them to a 632-104 record. Following the 2020-21 season, she left Baylor for the same role with the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have a 78-12 record during Kim Mulkey's three-year tenure. They have also reached the NCAA Tournament in both of her seasons, winning the 2023 national title. It marked the first national championship in program history.