“Did nothing in March”: College hoops fans react as VJ Edgecombe makes NBA draft decision

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:22 GMT
Baylor v Mississippi State - Source: Getty
VJ Edgecombe (#7) of the Baylor Bears plays against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during a first round game of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Getty

VJ Edgecombe has decided to take the next step in his basketball career, declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft on Sunday. Edgecombe is projected to land inside the top five of this year's NBA Draft, which will be held in June.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 33 games for the Baylor Bears in the 2024-25 NCAA season. He also led the Bears in steals, averaging 2.1 per game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Edgecombe made the announcement via his Instagram with a video shot in his home country, the Bahamas. Recruits News then shared the news on their page, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans, and not all were happy.

"Bro did nothing in March," one fan commented.
"Should've stayed in college one more year," one fan wrote.
College hoops fans react to VJ Edgecombe&#039;s NBA Draft decision. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews
College hoops fans react to VJ Edgecombe's NBA Draft decision. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

Some fans shared their predictions on Edgecombe's landing spot in the draft.

Ad
College hoops fans reacted to the VJ Edgecombe draft news on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews
College hoops fans reacted to the VJ Edgecombe draft news on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews
"Top 15 at least," one fan chimed in.
Ad
"Lottery pick," one fan predicted.
"Top 5-7 NBA Draft pick," one fan commented.

Edgecombe is part of the mass exodus that struck the Baylor Bears following this year's March Madness. No players are left from the Baylor squad that competed in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

How VJ Edgecombe fared for Baylor in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Baylor Bears advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 19-14 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 9 seed in the East regional bracket.

Ad
Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (#7) attacks the defense of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn
Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (#7) attacks the defense of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

VJ Edgecombe made his NCAA Tournament debut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round. He helped Baylor record a 75-72 victory, scoring 16 points against the Bulldogs. The majority of his points came in the second half, including a pair of clutch free throws in the closing stages of the contest that sealed the win for Baylor.

The Bears' title hopes soon vanished, though, as they lost 89-66 to Cooper Flagg and the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the second round. Edgecombe recorded 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in his final game for the Baylor Bears, who failed to reach the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight year.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications