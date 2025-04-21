“Did nothing in March”: College hoops fans react as VJ Edgecombe makes NBA draft decision

VJ Edgecombe has decided to take the next step in his basketball career, declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft on Sunday. Edgecombe is projected to land inside the top five of this year's NBA Draft, which will be held in June.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 33 games for the Baylor Bears in the 2024-25 NCAA season. He also led the Bears in steals, averaging 2.1 per game.
Edgecombe made the announcement via his Instagram with a video shot in his home country, the Bahamas. Recruits News then shared the news on their page, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans, and not all were happy.
"Bro did nothing in March," one fan commented.
"Should've stayed in college one more year," one fan wrote.
Some fans shared their predictions on Edgecombe's landing spot in the draft.
"Top 15 at least," one fan chimed in.
"Lottery pick," one fan predicted.
"Top 5-7 NBA Draft pick," one fan commented.
Edgecombe is part of the mass exodus that struck the Baylor Bears following this year's March Madness. No players are left from the Baylor squad that competed in the 2024-25 NCAA season.
How VJ Edgecombe fared for Baylor in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Baylor Bears advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 19-14 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 9 seed in the East regional bracket.
VJ Edgecombe made his NCAA Tournament debut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round. He helped Baylor record a 75-72 victory, scoring 16 points against the Bulldogs. The majority of his points came in the second half, including a pair of clutch free throws in the closing stages of the contest that sealed the win for Baylor.
The Bears' title hopes soon vanished, though, as they lost 89-66 to Cooper Flagg and the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the second round. Edgecombe recorded 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in his final game for the Baylor Bears, who failed to reach the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight year.
