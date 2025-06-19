"Did they squish the beef": Fans react as Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo team up months after TCU transfer

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo were one of the most dynamic duos in women's college basketball last season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Together, they led the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. However, after the season, Miles entered the portal and transferred to TCU, leaving Hidalgo alone at Notre Dame.

Despite the transfer, they could be teammates again soon. On Wednesday, the USA Basketball Instagram account posted a photo of the 2025 Women's AmeriCup team trials group. Both Miles and Hidalgo were included.

With this news coming out, it led to many fans commenting and questioning whether Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles are still on good terms.

"It’s so weird seeing Hannah and Olivia again did they squish the beef??" one fan wrote.

"Why they gotta make Olivia sit right next to Hannah?" one fan commented.

"All this talent in one picture is insane," one fan added.

Many fans were simply excited to see so much talent on Team USA's roster, showing their pleasure in the comments.

"BRING IT HOME LADIES!!!!!! USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA," one fan wrote.

"Proud of you all!!!" one fan commented.

"Great players," one fan added.

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo finish the 2025 Women's AmeriCup team trials on Thursday

The team trials for the 2025 Women's AmeriCup began on Monday and conclude on Thursday. After they are concluded, the final roster will be determined by the coaching staff. No time will be wasted as the selected members will start the training camp on Friday. The camp will run through June 27 in Colorado Springs.

The tournament will then begin on June 28 and run through July 6. It is set to take place in Santiago, Chile.

Both Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo should have a good chance of making the team. Both players are coming off strong seasons and are viewed as two of the best players in women's college basketball.

Olivia Miles is coming off the best season of her career, averaging 15.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.4 spg at Notre Dame. She will enter her final NCAA season in 2025-26 as a member of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Conversely, Hannah Hidalgo just finished her sophomore season and already looks like a superstar. This past season, she averaged 23.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg and 3.7 spg.

