Did West Virginia make the NCAA Tournament? Mountaineers' post-season fate explored

West Virginia won't be dancing this season. Coming into Selection Sunday, things looked hopeful for the bubble team. In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's final NCAA Bracketology update, he had the Mountaineers in his last four. Yet, the selection committee snubbed them.

Ad

The team, which peaked at No. 21 in the AP Poll this season, will miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. West Virginia (19-13) is the first team to miss the tournament after being a unanimous selection among 111 bracketology experts, according to Bracket Matrix.

Central Florida at West Virginia - Source: Imagn

The Mountaineers had an admirable season, with some arguing that their resume was better than that of some other bubble teams that got in, including North Carolina, Xavier and San Diego State. So, what happened with West Virginia?

Ad

Trending

Here's a look into the Mountaineers' season.

West Virginia's 2024-25 season

West Virginia finished seventh in the Big 12, a competitive conference in which every team that finished ahead of them this season made March Madness.

The Mountaineers attracted national attention when they picked up seven straight wins from Nov. 29 to Jan. 4, including defeats of then-No. 24-ranked Arizona and then-No. 7 Kansas. Just before this streak, West Virginia beat then-No. 3 Gonzaga in overtime. All three of those teams punched their tickets to the tournament.

Ad

Big 12 Tournament second round: Colorado vs. West Virginia - Source: Imagn

West Virginia received a first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament but fell to No. 16 seed Colorado 67-60 in its first tournament contest. The upset wasn't good for the team's resume as the Mountaineers hoped to break into March Madness.

Ad

However, West Virginia picked up six Quad 1 wins this season, including three against top 10 opponents. By comparison, North Carolina and Xavier each had just one Quad 1 win and San Diego State had three. All three of those teams made the NCAA Tournament.

Central Florida at West Virginia - Source: Imagn

CBS' Selection Sunday coverage revealed that West Virginia was the first team out. The Mountaineers weren't even on the bubble before they lost to Colorado, which is likely what pushed them out.

Each season, there are shocking selections for March Madness. This year, West Virginia's lack of a bid was one of the most surprising things to come from Selection Sunday. The Mountaineers had an admirable resume, but according to the selection committee, it just wasn't enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here