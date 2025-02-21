South Carolina Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley recently took on an '80s-'90s quiz and hilariously failed to get any answer correctly.

Ad

The basketball star, who had a collaboration with RedBull, a company that is worth $22 billion, according to Kantar Brandz of 2024, did a video where she was asked several questions.

The video of the quiz was shared on her Instagram page @laywitdabutter on Friday, with the caption:

"Didn’t know I signed up for a history class 😳😂 @redbullusa"

Ad

Trending

Red Bull, a well-known energy drink, signed a partnership deal last year with MiLaysia Fulwiley, a talented freshman from South Carolina.

The Gamecock star and Red Bull revealed the partnership on Instagram, with Red Bull captioning the announcement:

"She shoots, scores, and is destined to soar.

"I’m excited to be the 1st NCAA athlete to join the Red Bull family!” Big ups in the tourney, fam 🫶 spread those wiiings.

Ad

Ad

Since partnering with Red Bull, Fulwiley has had a good season with South Carolina, boasting impressive averages of 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a 41.0 field goal percentage per game.

She recently helped her team return to winning ways on Friday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, scoring 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds in the game.

Florida v South Carolina - Source: Getty

MiLaysia helps South Carolina bounce back from defeat

MiLaysia played a key role in South Carolina Gamecock's comfortable victory over the Razorbacks 95-55.

Ad

Bouncing back from a tough loss to the UConn Huskies on Sunday, the Gamecocks refocused and regained their momentum, securing a convincing win in their next game.

They dominated all four quarters in the game, taking the win with a score of 14-21, 9-24, 21-25 and 14-17.

With their latest victory, the Gamecocks maintain their second-place position in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings, boasting a 24-3 overall record that keeps them in close pursuit of the Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks will hope to end the season on a high note by winning the remaining three games left before March Madness. Their next game is against the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Vanderbilt University Memorial Gym on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here