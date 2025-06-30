"Didn't look in great shape": Veteran NAIA coach raises major concern from Hubert Davis' squad amid preseason training

Hubert Davis will enter his fifth season at the helm in Chapel Hill next season. The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing season that ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They also lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinal and finished fourth in the regular season standings.

The expectations going into the new season are high for Davis and his squad. RJ Davis, Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau are gone, but Seth Trimble and James Brown are expected to return.

During the latest episode of the Locked On Tar Heels podcast, Milligan College coach Bill Robinson — who also oversees North Carolina summer camps — and former UNC player Pete Chilcutt discussed the Tar Heels' offseason and the potential for next season with host Isaac Schade.

Isaac asked Bill and Pete about any concerns they had about North Carolina early on.

"I've got one, and it's a June concern," Robinson said (from 21:00). "But they didn't look like they were in great shape the first night they played pickup. They played for an hour, and we sit there. In the old days, we used to play two hours. There weren't any alums there that night, so it was just 10 guys, and they played all 10 — nobody subbed in. They played for an hour.

"I miss the days when they would play an hour and a half and really get after it. I talked to Tyler Zeller before coming, and he's coming. Luke Maye told me he was coming tonight too, so hopefully it'll be a little more competitive. I hope they'll play for more than an hour . That’s my biggest concern. I want to see them really get into it. They're practicing now and lifting now — things are different than they were in the past."

Hubert Davis and North Carolina added nine new players this offseason

With several top players departing from the program, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis went to the transfer portal to add five talents to his roster. According to 247 Sports, the Tar Heels' transfer class ranks No. 23 in the country.

The new transfers are Kyan Evans from Colorado State, Henri Veesaar from Arizona and Jonathan Powell from West Virginia.

Moreover, Hubert Davis secured four highly rated recruits, including a five-star forward, Caleb Wilson — ranked No. 5 in ESPN 100. UNC also added four-star guards Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon.

