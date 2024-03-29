Dillon Hunter NBA Draft: Will Chase Hunter's brother make it to the league?

Chase Hunter played a pivotal role in the Clemson Tigers' 77-72 upset victory against the Arizona Wildcats, helping them advance to the Elite Eight. The fifth-year senior finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8-15 from the field and 2-3 from the free-throw line.

Hunter converted a key three-point play to put the Tigers ahead by five points with just 25 seconds left in the game. After the Wildcats once again cut the lead to three points, his younger brother Dillon Hunter iced the game for good with a fast break layup with just nine seconds left.

While the younger Hunter brother was able to put the game away, his NBA prospects are slim, barring a significant leap in production. After joining Clemson as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class to team up with his brother, Dillon played just 11.9 minutes per game as a true freshman. He averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.4 steals per game while shooting 29.8% from the field, 15.0% from three-point range and 60.0% from the free-throw line.

Hunter's playing time increased this season, however, he was still averaging just 14.8 mpg. He averaged 2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range and 44.4% from the free-throw line.

While his time on the floor has been limited, Dillon Hunter played a key role in the Tigers' Sweet Sixteen victory. He played just 14 minutes and finished with just two points, two rebounds and one assist on 1-2 shooting from the field. Hunter, however, finished as a +15, meaning that Clemson played significantly better with him on the floor.

Will Chase Hunter enter the 2024 NBA Draft?

Chase Hunter joined the Clemson Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. In five seasons with the program, he has averaged 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.0% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

His production has jumped since entering the starting line up over the past two seasons. Hunter is averaging 13.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.6 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 41.5% from the field, 34.2% from three-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line since becoming a full-time starter.

It is unclear if the Tigers guard will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Speaking with The State, Chase Hunter was asked about his future, stating:

"No, I haven’t thought about it. It’s something that I’ll think about after the season, when the season’s over . ... No thoughts right now. When the season’s over, that’s when I’ll give that some more thought."

It is unclear if Chase Hunter would be selected if he does decide to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. The fifth-year senior has an extra year of eligibilty remaining, which he could take advantage of to further increase his draft stock.