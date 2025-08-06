DJ Wagner, Robert Wright and more react as Razorbacks commit Meleek Thomas trains with NBA star Paolo Banchero

Arkansas men's basketball star DJ Wagner, Robert Wright and others hyped Razorbacks commit Meleek Thomas' Instagram post. Thomas shared a series of snaps on Tuesday, featuring him training with Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero. Others include posing with Michigan commit Elliot Cadeau and training with other players on the court.&quot;Slowly ca$hing in my 🎟️,&quot; Thomas captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWagner, Wright and other basketball players and enthusiasts reacted on the post.&quot;Fam❤️,&quot; Cadeau wrote.&quot;Leek,&quot; Baylor freshman guard Wright also wrote.&quot;🤞🏽🤞🏽,&quot; Razorbacks sophomore guard Wagner commented.Elliot Cadeau, Robert Wright and DJ Wagner comment on Meleek Thomas' IG post. Image via @leekHere are more comments from college basketball players and fans.&quot;🤞🏽,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;🤝🏽,&quot; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard also wrote.&quot;❤️,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;The next one,&quot; Dayton Hall of Famer Scoochie Smith also commented.College basketball players and fans comment on Meleek Thomas' IG post. Image via @leekMeleek Thomas reveals why he committed to RazorbacksFive-star recruit Meleek Thomas announced his commitment to the Arkansas men's basketball team in November. Meleek, ranked No. 9 in the ESPN 100, credited his commitment to the Razorbacks coach John Calipari.&quot;Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal,&quot; Thomas told ESPN. &quot;He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others. He and the staff stayed in contact with both me and my family the whole time. I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family.&quot;The Pittsburg native, who also attracted interest from Dan Hurley's UConn, added that the Razorbacks' new system was a key factor in his decision.&quot;Their play style was a separating factor,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;Coach Cal holds himself accountable and his players accountable. I am the type that wants to know the truth so I can learn and grow. They will have a lot of guys who can score, and I am comfortable coming in and playing defense right away. The crowds and energy for the program is exciting, and I want to be part of it.&quot;The 6-foot-4 guard was one of the top scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring of 2023. He also spent the first three years of his high school career at the Midland-based charter school before transferring to Overtime Elite’s City Reapers for his final year in high school basketball.