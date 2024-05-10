“Do you call Danny Hurley or do you call Coach Cal?”: Tyson Foods owner reveals his big ‘businessman’ plan to hire John Calipari as Arkansas HC

John Calipari shocked the college basketball community when he announced his departure from Kentucky Wildcats. His new destination, the Arkansas Razorbacks, piqued the curiosity of fans even more.

CBS Sports' interview with the coach has revealed more details about how this move came through. John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, is said to be one of the driving forces behind John Calipari taking up the job as he facilitated the conversation between the coach and Arkansas athletic director, Hunter Yurachek.

"In my judgment as a businessman, either you go big [or not]," Tyson said about him choosing Calipari for the job. "When we were talking big, I threw out three names. I said, 'Do you call Bill Self? Do you call Danny Hurley or do you call Coach Cal?

'Or do you [hire], Chris Beard, Jerome Tang. In the business world you call that a lateral move. You go get somebody who knows how to do the business. You're probably going to have to pay them a little more."

This is not the first time Tyson has reached out to Calipari for a job at Fayetteville. In 2007, when the coach was still with the Memphis Tigers, Tyson had sought him for the job.

"I think we were close [to getting him] but that's when Cal said, 'I'm committed to my kids,' Tyson said. "Back then, kids couldn't move. Nowadays kids can move."

John Calipari later won the NCAA championship in 2008, with Derrick Rose at the helm. The point guard went on to become a No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA draft.

Former Wildcat Devin Booker expresses shock at John Calipari's move to Arkansas

Devin Booker played for Coach Calipari from 2014 to 2015. In an interview with the Spun, Booker admitted that he was shocked when he heard the news of his coach's departure.

“100 percent,” Devin Booker said. “I never thought I'd see the day. Some people asked me during the season as if they knew it was coming, but I just kept thinking that I couldn’t see him leaving Lexington.

"It’s strange, man. It’s something that I didn’t expect, but I hope it’s a great situation for him and his family. I saw Arkansas posted a picture of him on campus. It’s a different dynamic seeing him in red, but I wish the best for him.”

Calipari, known for being one of the best recruiters in the country, has already gotten down to the task.

He managed to gain back three of his previous commits to Kentucky, Karter Knox, Boogie Fland, and Billy Richmond and signed them to the Razorbacks. Calipari has also bought in Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo, along with former Wildcats Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic from the transfer portal.

