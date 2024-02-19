"Do I look demoralized to you?": Auburn HC Bruce Pearl responds to "demoralized" comments from media after Kentucky loss

Auburn Tigers lost to Kentucky Wildcats on home turf 70-59 on February 17 and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl tried to show steel in the post-game press conference. He said that he was not demoralized after the loss to a lower-ranked team at home.

No. 13 ranked Tigers lost to No. 22 ranked Wildcats and Pearl attributed the loss to the better-playing Wildcats side as he attempted to take the defeat gracefully. The 11-point difference could have been narrowed down but Jaylin Williams got injured in the second half as the Wildcats jumped on the opportunity at Auburn, Alabama in the Southeastern Conference.

Pearl’s comments come after social media was flooded with demoralizing comments aimed at him. Fans called him the ‘biggest crybaby bi*ch, ‘head coach of blueblood,’ and memes were made depicting Pearl struck in the elevator and yelling at the coaches for the same.

Against the disappointing loss where the Wildcats maintained the lead throughout the game and the flood of comments, Pearl tried to be calm. He tried to downplay the question that he was demoralized with these words:

"This was not a demoralizing game. That’s a good team that played a really good game. What’s demoralizing about a loss to Kentucky when they play well? I can’t even begin to answer that. Do I look demoralized to you? Anybody think I’m demoralized?"

Expand Tweet

He further went into the details to explain the loss at the offensive and defensive levels:

"Kentucky can guard, and they can turn it up when they want to," Pearl said. "They outplayed us tonight; they played really well. We knew their guards were excellent, and late in the game, when it came down to just getting decent shots and keeping us at bay, they were able to do that."

Bruce Pearl on what made the difference in the game

Wildcats guard Antonio Reaves scored 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Auburn has struggled with the guard previously and Reaves gave them a tough time again. Pearl recognized the impact of Reaves's game and said that the player has “killed” them every year.

Adou Thiero chipped in with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Tigers. Things could have been different for them but the injury to Jaylin Williams in the second half was backbreaking. Pearl opined that things could have been different as they were “in the range.”