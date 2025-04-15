"Do I look ugly all the time?": Paige Bueckers jokes about mom's compliment for her WNBA Draft outfit

Former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers was expected to be the first pick in the WNBA Draft, and she was in good spirits from the time she arrived at the event.
When asked about whether her siblings would be present as she was making her way through the orange carpet, Bueckers made the most of it and joked about her looks.
"(My siblings) They are here. They look really spiffy I have never seen them like that. That was impressive. But even just coming down the stairs my mom was crying because she's never seen me look so pretty, and I was like 'damn, do I look ugly all the time?'" Paige Bueckers said.
Rickea Jackson and Hannah O'Flynn couldn't help but laugh after Paige Bueckers' response.
Bueckers has had a busy few weeks. After leading the Huskies to their first national title since 2016 she appeared on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and signed a three-year deal to play with Unrivaled.
Sources told ESPN that the first year of Bueckers' Unrivaled contract would be more lucrative than the entirety of her entire rookie contract. The former UConn star is slated to earn a maximum of $78,831 in her first season in the League.
The Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick. Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in college and will complement Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings backcourt.
Paige Bueckers, other draft invitees light Empire State Building
A group of 16 players invited to the WNBA Draft, including Bueckers, visited the Empire State Building ahead of the event. They also switched the light on, as the top of the landmark lit up in orange to commemorate the event.
The players also got to take a look from the top of the building, even though Paige Bueckers wasn't as comfortable as some of her peers, as seen on a video posted by the WNBA social media account.
"That that's way too high. I'm not down with it," Bueckers said as she walked away from the glass.
The list of players present at the Empire State Building and the WNBA includes Dominique Malonga, Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow and Kiki Iriafen.
The WNBA is taking place at The Shed in New York. It will be the first with the expansion Golden State Valkyries, who will become the League's 13th team. The Toronto Tempo and a Portland team are expected to join the League in 2026.
