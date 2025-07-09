Documentary film on a UConn Huskies off-court legend receives major nod at Hollywood film festival 

A UConn superfan is getting national recognition. Tom Emery, referred to as 'Big Red,' is the focus of a new short film that was recently featured at the Hollywood Gold Award Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The 26-minute film, entitled "He is UConn — Big Red," was released on YouTube in April. Zeljko Mirkovic directed the film, and UConn President Radenka Maric and Athletic Director David Benedict served as executive producers.

"He is UConn — Big Red" has racked up accolades since its release. It won the Best Short Documentary Award at the International Gold Awards and added the Silver Award for short documentaries at the Hollywood Gold Award Film Festival.

The short film focuses on Emery's half century of devotion to UConn basketball and how he has established himself as a franchise legend. Emery began attending Huskies games in the mid-1970s and started the iconic "U-C-O-N-N" chant in the late 1980s.

The chant comes with arm motions, similar to YMCA. It has become synonymous with UConn basketball and follows big plays. Big Red has been celebrated with multiple 'Big Red Appreciation Days' at Huskies basketball games and is a local celebrity, often taking photos with fans, players and players' families.

"He is UConn — Big Red" offers testimony from a number of other big names in the world of Huskies basketball.

“What is UConn without Big Red?,” Andrea Hurley, wife of men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, asks in the film, via the Hartford Courant. “He’s a fan and he has so much power in that little tiny seat in the corner of the arena. I mean, come on, he gets that whole place to stand up and do that chant. One person, for how many years now. He is UConn. I love him.”

Former UConn men's basketball player and current Southern Connecticut State head coach Scott Burrell also reflected on Big Red's impact on the franchise.

“He’s left a legacy that’s important to UConn basketball, to all of the athletes that played there, to the coaches, because he’s just as important as the players are and the coaches are at UConn,” Burrell said.

“Big Red was there when we were down, when we were tired, that big cheer he started… it gave us so much energy. It gave us life. It helped us battle through tough times… gave us that energy that helped us come on top and get those victories.”

Big Red's longtime effect on UConn basketball is being celebrated in the new award-winning documentary.

UConn women's basketball to be focus of Apple TV series

Not long after the release of "He is UConn — Big Red," the Huskies basketball cinematic universe is expanding. Geno Auriemma and his women's basketball team will be featured in an upcoming three-part series by Apple TV+.

The series will explore Auriemma's 40-year tenure with UConn and the iconic program he has built. He has coached stars like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Paige Bueckers. Auriemma shared his feelings on the series.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ and Skydance Sports on this project that gives a behind-the-scenes look at our national championship run that has never been seen before,” Auriemma said.

“This series offers fans an exclusive view into 40 seasons of UConn women’s basketball, and I’m really excited for audiences to be able to see all the hard work that has built this program.”

After watching Big Red's story, UConn fans can eagerly look ahead to the women's basketball team's story being told in the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

