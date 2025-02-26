“Does anyone really care it took him 5 years?”: College hoops fans react as UNC’s RJ Davis joins JJ Redick and Tyler Hansbrough for ACC record

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis has been impressive this season, with his run placing him among the highest scorers in Atlantic Coast Conference history. Davis joined the ranks of JJ Redick and Tyler Hansbrough as one of the top three all-time scorers in the ACC.

Davis’ latest achievement against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday sparked conversation among college basketball fans. The accomplishment was highlighted in an Instagram post by BR Hoops on Monday, celebrating his remarkable feat with the caption:

“TOP 3 SCORER IN ACC HISTORY 🔥.”

One fan reacted to the post by pointing out the number of seasons Davis took to reach this milestone.

“Does anyone really care it took him 5 years? Half of the NCAA is on a 5th year, yet few are breaking records,” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts as UNC’s RJ Davis joins JJ Redick and Tyler Hansbrough for ACC record - Image source: Instagram/br_hoops

“Put a massive asterisk next to that. Nobody else on the list played 5 years,” another wrote.

Another college hoops fan reacts as UNC’s RJ Davis joins JJ Redick and Tyler Hansbrough for ACC record - Image source: Instagram/br_hoops

"12th year senior RJ Davis," a fan posted.

The discussion around Davis’ record raised debate among fans, with some praising his consistency and skill, while others debated the significance of his five-year college career in reaching this milestone.

“Yuh cuz bro is a super duper senior,” a fan said.

“He been there 8 years,” another commented.

“A lot of hates in the comments that prob wouldn't make it to play D3,” a fan commented.

College hoops fans react as UNC’s RJ Davis joins JJ Redick and Tyler Hansbrough for ACC record - Image source: Instagram/br_hoops

RJ Davis makes history as Tar Heels extend winning streak

North Carolina and RJ Davis overcame the Florida State Seminoles 96-85 on Monday. The victory was the team's fourth consecutive win, highlighting UNC’s consistency in ACC play.

The Tar Heels were led by Davis, the fifth-year guard, who put up an impressive performance. Davis scored a team-high 20 points, including five assists and two rebounds, to round up an impressive stat line.

RJ Davis' 20-point performance propelled him past Johnny Dawkins and onto the ACC's all-time scoring list. Davis' 2,592 career points placed him third in conference history, behind only two other ACC basketball all-time players: JJ Redick (2,769) and Tyler Hansbrough (2,877).

One of the standout performances of the season was the 17-point effort made by sophomore guard Seth Trimble off the bench against the Seminoles. UNC coach Hubert Davis praised his team’s recent growth, pointing to an improvement in key areas such as rebounding and communication.

"I've said before, in terms of chemistry, it's been a 10 out of 10 the whole time," Davis said after the game. "What I have seen is a change in some areas. One is offensive rebounding, but I've seen a change in the voices. In shootaround, practice, huddles, locker room, the noise is getting louder, there's more talking."

RJ Davis averages 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 39.9% this season. With their recent surge, the Tar Heels are hitting form at the perfect time.

