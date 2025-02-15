"Does he have any other clothing style": College hoops fans react to Hanna Cavinder & BF Carson Beck's Valentine's Day special TikTok

Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder gave fans a sneak peek into how she celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Carson Beck, on TikTok.

Cavinder shared a short clip on the Cavinder twins' TikTok page, which showed her looking stunning in a long gown as Carson joined her in a simple white T-shirt and black trousers. The couple held hands and hugged each other.

"My Valentine luvs tik," the post was captioned.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the video.

"Does he have any other clothing style," a fan asked.

"Ickabod crane," another fan wrote.

"Carson Beck," a fan commented.

"Bro tansferred for ts," another fan commented.

"If he wasn't a d1 athlete he stands no chance with her," a fan wrote.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck TikTok video. Image via @cavindertwins

Here are reactions from other fans:

"Your valentine vibes are on point. Love the flow and the confidence in your rap. Keep shining," a fan wrote.

"That arm looking healed Mr Beck," another fan wrote.

"Didn't hug him at all actually hmmmm," a fan commented.

Fans react to Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck TikTok video. Image via @cavindertwins

Hanna Cavinder's BF Carson Beck listed among Miami's top returning QBs in 2025

College football is currently in its offseason and some programs have taken advantage of the break to boost their team ahead of the next season. Miami men's college football team made headlines after it announced Carson Beck as its newest member.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick listed the 10 best QBs returning to college in 2025, with Beck occupying the third position.

The former Georgia quarterback was a strong contender once for the Heisman Trophy. However, he struggled in his last season with Georgia, finishing with a 64.7 completion percentage, 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He also threw 12 interceptions, which led the SEC.

However, Beck's season prematurely ended when he got injured in the SEC Championship against Texas, which ended Georgia's hopes of reaching the final. At first, Beck announced he was declaring for the NFL draft but made a U-turn and entered the transfer portal.

The fifth-year QB joined Miami, a decision that was reportedly influenced by his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, who plays for the Canes in women's basketball.

Miami's men's football coach, Mario Cristobal, is regarded as one of the top offensive coaches in college football, another factor that reportedly influenced Beck's decision.

