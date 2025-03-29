"Does this make me a big back?": Te-Hina Paopao reacts to seeing herself excitedly dancing on mention of her favorite food

South Carolina women's basketball star, Te-Hina Paopao reacted to her involvement in a hilarious food-dance challenge with teammates, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts. On Friday, Kitts posted a video of the Gamecocks players dancing at the mention of their favorite food restaurants.

Paopao danced to almost all the restaurants mentioned, including McDonald's, Taco Bell, Subway, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Jack in the Box, Chipotle, Sonic, Little Caesars, Dairy Queen and Panda Express.

"Does this make me a big back?" She asked in the comment section, to which Kitts replied, "clearly..."

Paopao is known for her love of sweets, which she has incorporated into her pre-game rituals. The Oregon transfer enjoys desserts like Pizookie, milkshakes, and chocolate.

South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao joins "seat belt gang" after explosive performance vs Indiana

South Carolina's fifth-year guard Te-Hina Paopao marked her final game inside the Colonial Life Arena with a dominating performance on defense on Sunday's second-round win against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.

Paopao was the reason why the Gamecocks advanced to the Sweet 16 following their abysmal performance, as she locked down the defense, fueling runs that inspired her teammates to end the game to 64-53 in favor of the Gamecocks.

Paopao recorded a career-high four blocks and added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win. As a result, she joined the exclusive “seat belt gang,” alongside Bree Hall and Raven Johnson.

“Yeah, y’all see that? I’m really proud of myself,” Paopao said of the four blocks. “I had more blocks than 3s (she had one) today, but that’s OK. I thought today was more of a defensive mindset for myself. The scouting report was she’s a really good player, so I didn’t want to let my team down. I’m part of the seat belt gang now, so I’m really proud of that as well. I just have to carry that defensive mindset throughout the tournament.”

The "seat belt gang" was introduced by Johnson, who was inspired by former Gamecock football defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu. The moniker refers to a player who gets the first stop of the game. Paopao, who got the first stop, had 35 blocks in 148 career games going into Sunday’s contest.

Meanwhile, South Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 where they eliminated Maryland 71-67 on Friday to advance to the Elite Eight. The defending champions will continue their quest to conquer the tournament as they face the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

