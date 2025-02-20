“Does the shampoo bottle come with the Paige bobble head?”: Hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers’ funny ad with $1.3 billion worth company

Paige Bueckers, a basketball star for No. 5 ranked UConn, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her new NIL deal. The deal is with CeraVe, a skincare and haircare brand worth $1.3 billion. The senior guard posted a video of herself with a CeraVe gentle hydrating shampoo bottle with a bobblehead of herself on top.

"Being a Head of CeraVe has its perks 😉 Nod yes if you like my new @cerave Gentle Hydrating Shampoo Bottleheads! #CeraVePartner," the caption read.

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions to Bueckers' new brand deal. Many questioned if the bobblehead comes with the shampoo bottle and said they wanted a Bueckers bobblehead.

"Does the shampoo bottle come with the Paige bobble head? Asking for a friend," a fan wrote.

"I need a Paige bobble head," another fan said.

"Do we get the bobble head too? If so I'll buy it," one fan wrote.

Others questioned the comical advertisement:

"Bestie what is goin on?" a fan commented.

"This CANNOT be real bruh," another fan wrote.

"Twin what is going on🙏," one fan said,

Some fans hyped the basketball star up for securing another NIL deal:

"I mean get that bag tho," a fan posted.

"Now this is the kind of ad we like to see," another fan wrote.

Paige Bueckers' NIL deals

The senior guard's new brand collaboration with CeraVe is just one of her many NIL deals. On3 has Bueckers' NIL valuation at $1.4 million. This value makes her the second biggest earner in college women's basketball, just behind Flau'jae Johnson, who plays for No. 7 LSU.

Bueckers' other deals include StockX, Madison Reed and Unrivaled. Her NIL deal with the 3-on-3 basketball league includes equity in the company, and the guard is expected to play for Unrivaled next season.

Paige Bueckers' performance vs. the Pirates

UConn is coming off a conference win at Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Huskies breezed by the Pirates, 91-49. This was Paige Bueckers' team's fourth win in a row, and UConn remains atop the Big East.

Bueckers scored 23 points in the dominant, her highest-scoring performance since a win over Providence in December. She added nine rebounds and five assists, both above her season averages. The senior guard is finding success on the court, and her CeraVe deal shows she's also finding success off the court.

