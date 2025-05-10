"Doesn't move the needle at all": Fans react as Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu set to officially visit Tom Izzo's squad

Miami Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu had a solid first college season, averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Although it was not a superstar performance as a freshman, Ugochukwu played an important role and started 17 of his 28 games played. However, despite his successful freshman season, he elected to enter the transfer portal.

Divine Ugochukwu has not determined which team he will join for next season. However, on Saturday, it was reported by insider Joe Tipton that the Miami transfer would be taking an official visit to Michigan State on Monday and Tuesday.

Following the news that Divine Ugochukwu is heading to Michigan State for an official visit with head coach Tom Izzo and the team, fans reacted. Several fans got on X to voice their opinions on the news.

"Doesn’t move the needle at all," one fan wrote.

"I mean, why? I’ve heard that Ann Arbor is way better, not much to do in, what they call, East Landfill," one fan commented.

"Wow if I was an athlete reading these comments, I’d seriously wonder if it’s the right move. Would rather be a primary backup on a contender like Texas Tech with a phenomenal PG developer coach," one fan added.

Fans continued to voice their opinions on X.

"I mean if he wants to, but I would save time and not come. East Lansing is honestly a boring town with nothing to do half the time. Also the basketball team sucks and has no tradition. I mean, who even is our AD? If I’m Divine, I’m staying far far away. Nothing good in EL," one fan wrote.

"Anything but get a starting center," one fan commented.

"The one time I don’t want someone to go to MSU lmao," one fan added.

Michigan State is one of three schools reportedly pursuing Divine Ugochukwu

While not all fans were happy with the news that Michigan State could add Divine Ugochukwu, the Spartans are not guaranteed to land him. Although he will go on an official visit to the university on Monday and Tuesday, there are two other schools in the mix to land him.

Ugochukwu reportedly told LeagueRDY that USC and Texas Tech have also been recruiting him. If he is added to the Michigan State roster, he will join a transfer portal class for head coach Tom Izzo that includes Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn.

