“Doesn’t stack up against Livvy Dunne”: Fans react to Hailey Van Lith posing as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star

Hailey Van Lith is the digital cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s April 2025 edition, drawing reactions from college basketball fans. The guard led TCU to its best NCAA Tournament run in program history and is now turning heads off the court.

Van Lith, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers, is one of the most-followed college players on the social media platform, leaving her with a robust NIL portfolio. The guard has deals with Adidas, Apple Cash, LaCroix and Topps.

Featuring on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Van Lith rocked bathing suits made by Saint Laurent, Vitamin A Swim, LSPAC and WeWoreWhat.

Fans reacted to the photo, with some showing support.

“I wasn't familiar with your game. My apologies jalen suggs haha,” another user wrote

“They chose well,” someone wrote

However, others reacted otherwise.

“She looks better in a basketball uniform,” a user wrote

“This is nice but it should’ve been LeBron on the cover,” someone else wrote

“Doesn't stack up against Livvy Dunne!!,” another user wrote

In the magazine, Van Lith spoke about her basketball journey, from when her dad was her first coach to her sojourns at Louisville, LSU and TCU. It also included her lows and highs, including this season’s Elite Eight run with the Horned Frogs.

Hailey Van Lith reflects on unexpected five-year journey

The TCU guard has been in college for five years, but she never expected to stay that long at this level. Van Lith questioned why anyone would want to be in college for that long before ironically finding herself in that situation.

“When I was like a sophomore, I was like, ‘Who would ever take their fifth year? Like, why would anyone want to be in college for five years?'” Van Lith said of her career. “Well, that’s funny because here I am in college, my fifth year.”

The redshirt senior opted against entering the WNBA draft last year, deciding to learn the trade at this level for one more year. However, after playing her fifth year, she is expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she is projected to be a top 10 pick.

