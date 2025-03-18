"Don’t have to be (ashamed) of things that come out her mouth": Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks gushes over daughter's "clean" music on IG

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, is once again hyping her daughter's "clean" music. This time, she involved Johnson's maternal great-grandmother, Mrs. Carolyn, whom she revealed promotes the music to her church.

Brooks shared an Instagram video of the 81-year-old watching her great-granddaughter's music video to make the revelation on Monday.

"Meet @flaujae ‘s biggest fan Mrs. Carolyn her 81 year old maternal great-grandmother! Four generations of love and support flowing. She’s beaming with pride, sharing #Flaujae clean music suitable for her church family as well. She said I don’t have to be shame of the things that come out her mouth. 😊❤️What a beautiful moment! 🤣," the momager wrote.

Johnson released her first R&B album, "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day, which is already making waves on social media. The album followed her 2024 debut album, "Best of Both Worlds" which featured some of the biggest stars in the game like Lil Wayne, Pusha T and others.

The LSU junior recently launched a new song, "What It Takes," with sports drink brand Powerade. "What It Takes" was released as part of the brand's campaign ahead of the NCAA Tournament that begins on Tuesday. Johnson signed a partnership deal with Powerade in June.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals how she balances basketball and music

Flau'Jae Johnson's success story on and off the court has placed her as a rare kind of talent to watch out for. At just 21 years old, Johnson is a rising star with the LSU women's basketball and a rapper signed to Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation.

Despite juggling between two demanding careers, Johnson seems to have found some kind of balance, which also allows her to prioritize her self-care and personal growth. However, she revealed she was able to do this because of her strong belief in making things happen.

“I'm a go-getter, I'm a dreamer and I'm a competitor. I feel like you can make your dreams come true,” Johnson said in an interview with Well+Good. “I'm just one of those people that believe in making things happen. And I like knowing that I'm doing something that nobody else can really do.”

The Georgia native was absent for LSU's semifinal exit in the SEC Tournament due to injury. With LSU starting March Madness on Saturday, she is expected to use her defensive tenacity, scoring ability and leadership on the court to help LSU take the much-coveted NCAA title this year.

