“Don’t be dragging my words”: Flau’jae Johnson likens Kendrick Lamar to $600M worth Beyoncé in a bold take

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson raised eyebrows by likening rapper Kendrick Lamar to Beyonce, who has an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday by Both Worlds, Johnson said that Lamar was the Beyonce of rap.

"Kendrick Lamar is kind of like the Beyoncé of rap," Johnson said. "Let me calm down, just listen. Just calculated how everything is, how he performs, every detail, the dancers and everything be on point. That's what I mean when I said that. Don't be dragging my words and trying to do something else. When you get it, you get it.

"Seeing another rapper that's about to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world on TV, it's crazy."

Like Beyoncé, Lamar is regarded as an icon, one of the most influential artists of his generation and one of the greatest rappers of all time. He has 17 Grammy awards and 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Flau'jae Johnson gives feedback on whether she can sing in latest album announcement

In Friday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Flau'jae Johnson announced that she would be dropping an RnB album soon. She also expressed her excitement for the success of her first music video and how fans were surprised that she could sing.

"I just dropped the first video of 'On the Way' and the fans going crazy," Johnson said (23:01). "Y'all, it got like 100,000 views in like five hours, like it was crazy. The engagement is insane. Y'all ready for that RnB. Before, they like, 'She could sing?' Yes, I could sing, (but) I ain't going to sing right now. But I can sing though, you know what I'm saying."

Aside from her basketball career, Johnson is also known as a fast-rising rapper. She began her career at the age of 14 when she first gained popularity in her appearance on season 13 of "America's Got Talent." Although she got eliminated in the quarterfinals, Johnson continued to grow her music career and has since released over a dozen songs.

Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, the LSU star has collaborated with top artists, including rapper Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa and 2Rare in her debut album "Best of Both Worlds."

Johnson, who was inspired by her late father, rapper Camoflauge, also received accolades for her work, including getting named the October Nissan + BET Amplified Artist of the Month.

