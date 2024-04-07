“Don’t foul, son”: DJ Burns’ parents give valuable advice to son ahead of Purdue vs NC State Final Four game

The Cinderella story continues for the NC State Wolfpack, as they are clashing tonight with the Purdue Boilermakers in a semifinal game of the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Wolfpack standout DJ Burns' parents gave an interview before the game and were asked what advice they would give their son on this momentous occasion.

His mother said:

"Don't foul son, stay out of foul trouble. ... Be you. Do you"

His father gave a complete answer, basically focusing on telling his son to be himself in the most important game of his career so far:

"My message would be just, play your game. Play the game you put all the hard work into, do the things you know you need to do and be consistently who you are. Don't forget who you are, we don't need you to score 30 points every game."

DJ Burns has proved to be one of the pillars of the Wolfpack's Cinderella story of a season. NC State is the only double-digit seed team left in the game.

DJ Burns raises interest among NFL scouts and general managers

Burns stands out among college basketball players because of his size and build. Burns has a rather strong build compared to the slender look of other basketball players. A recent report by NFL Network's Peter Schrager shows that some NFL scouts have been looking into the NC State player as a potential future pro football player.

Schrager tweeted:

"Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours.He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4."

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy also has been on record saying he could DJ Burns deciding to go on an NFL career path.