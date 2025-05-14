“Don’t get it twisted”: Flau’Jae Johnson’s mom Kia shows LSU star’s “locked in” during intense practice

LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson lives a busy life. She is a star for the LSU Tigers as a college basketball player and will be trying to lead the team to a national championship next season. However, basketball is not her only passion. She is also a rapper signed to the Roc Nation record label.

On Friday, Johnson released her new song, 'Help Me,' on TikTok. The song got a lot of attention online for its mention of Caitlin Clark. Johnson uses the line, "Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark."

While most fans appreciate Johnson's success as both a basketball player and musician, there are some LSU fans who are concerned about whether she can be dedicated to both of her crafts. On Wednesday, Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, posted on her Instagram story a clip of her practicing, claiming that she is "Locked in."

"Flau'Jae in LA Fitness Mode! Don't get it twisted she really locked in to both her crafts!!"

Image via Kia Brooks' Instagram story.

In the clip, Flau'Jae Johnson can be seen practicing her dribbling and shooting in a one-on-one drill against her opponent. She will need to be at her best next season if she is going to lead the Tigers to a national championship.

LSU Tigers announce the signing of Flau'Jae Johnson's new teammate, Meghan Yarnevich

Flau'Jae Johnson is not the only member of the LSU Tigers who has been busy this offseason. The coaching and management staff at LSU have also been working hard to ensure the team is as good as it can possibly be next season. The team needs to overcome the loss of star Aneesaw Morrow, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the seventh pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Tuesday, it was announced that LSU has added Meghan Yarnevich to the team. Yarnevich is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and originally signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, on Tuesday, it was announced that she had rescinded her commitment to Georgia and is signing with the LSU Tigers.

Yarnevich joins a signing class that was already the No. 1-ranked group in the nation. She joins four official signees, Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Bell HIines, and Grace Knox.

As a result, head coach Kim Mulkey should have plenty of depth next season. It will be interesting to see how she handles her roster deployments with these new additions.

