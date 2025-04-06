"Don't got patience for it": Te-Hina Paopao on why she doesn't want to be a coach despite Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson thinking otherwise

South Carolina women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao has been a powerhouse for the Gamecocks this season. She led the Gamecocks to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament after her outstanding defensive display against Duke on Mar. 30. Her brilliance on and off the court has earned the senior guard some respect from teammates and they believe she would make a great coach someday.

In a clip from a press conference posted on Instagram on Saturday, South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards asked her teammates which current teammate would make a great coach.

"Te-Hina. She would make a great coach," Gamecock junior Chloe Kitts said. "She's a leader and I know she don't want to be a coach but I'd think she would make a great coach."

"Paopao. She's so smart," senior guard Raven Johnson said. "Her IQ in the game is high and I feel like she's gonna be a great coach one day because she knows what it takes. She's a great leader."

However, Paopao did not think so and gave her reasons.

"No, I can't be a coach. I got no patience for it. And these days, kids don't listen. I can't do that," Te-Hina Paopao said.

Paopao named Edwards for which she received a thank you.

Te-Hina Paopao reveals her simple request that inspired South Carolina to NCAA Tournament run

Te-Hina Paopao proved to be the game-changer for South Carolina women's basketball run in the NCAA Tournament, powering the Gamecocks to the national championship game on Sunday. The Gamecocks had endured an underwhelming run and were almost knocked out of the tournament a couple of times. Paopao's defensive brilliance, especially in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, ensured her team was still in the race for the program's fourth-ever national title.

The senior guard shared how she found a way to motivate her teammates after close NCAA Tournament wins in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Paopao revealed she was inspired by her best friend.

“He was just telling me, ‘You’ve just gotta tell your team to believe,’ ” Paopao said on Saturday (per AOL). “Believe that you guys can win. Believe that shots are going in. Believe in yourselves. Believe in the coaching staff and just believe that you guys are gonna win it all.

"We’re here, why not believe that you can win it all? I’m just super proud of (my team) for leaning on that and just being able to trust, and trust in me and trust in belief.”

Te-Hina Paopao's belief rubbed off on her teammates, producing a turnaround in the Final Four against Texas that landed them the coveted spot in the national championship game. Now, South Carolina will face Paige Bueckers' UConn on Sunday to decide who will take the national title.

