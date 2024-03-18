"Don't know if they deserved that" - Caitlin Clark's Iowa in same region as defending National champs LSU ignites debate among college hoops fans

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time the program achieved the feat since 1992.

The Hawkeyes will begin their postseason run on Saturday, facing the winner of Holy Cross vs. UT Martin in the first round. However, Iowa is in a tricky Albany 2 Region with defending national champions, LSU and UCLA, Kansas State and Colorado.

College hoops fans on social media also expressed their thoughts on the NCAA selection committee for clubbing Iowa in the same region as some of the top teams in the country.

"Think the committee kinda screwed Iowa a little bit with that region. To have to go through the defending national champions (LSU) and UCLA … don’t know if they deserved that," one wrote on X.

"Literally who did Caitlin wrong on the selection committee like Iowa could play anyone and they’d break viewership records," another wrote.

"Only one of Iowa, LSU and UCLA will get out of Albany 2," a fan commented.

Caitlin Clark will aim to leave Iowa with an NCAA championship

Caitlin Clark will be remembered as an Iowa legend, regardless of how the Hawkeyes fare in the postseason. However, college basketball's top scorer will want to add another feather to her hat by leading the program to their first NCAA championship.

The Hawkeyes finished as the NCAA Tournament runners-up last season, losing the championship game against LSU. However, since Clark is playing in her final March Madness event this season, she will want to go all the way with Iowa and leave the team with a flourish.

Clark and the Hawkeyes completed a three-peat in the Big Ten Tournament, beating Nebraska in overtime at the title game this season. However, there is more glory up for grabs for Iowa.