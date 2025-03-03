"Don't leave us": UConn fans emotional after Paige Bueckers-led Seniors take to court for special game

UConn star Paige Bueckers and the other team seniors played their final collegiate regular season game on Sunday, leading the No. 5 Huskies to a 92-57 win over Marquette at Gampel Pavilion arena. Bueckers recorded game-highs of 19 points and seven assists, along with four rebounds on her Senior Day.

After the game, Bueckers and the other seniors were inducted into UConn's "Huskies of Honor," receiving a banner with their jerseys, which they showed off at the stadium. Fans on social media got emotional after the seniors at the program played their final home game for the Huskies.

"DONT LEAVE US💔💔," one wrote.

"Do you want me to cry again 😔?," another added.

"Well I just finished being overly emotional about it and now they go and post this 😭" a third commented.

Many also posted heartfelt tributes for the UConn seniors, showing their love for the players.

"WE LOVE OUR SENIORS💙" one wrote.

"We love our seniors dearly ❤️❤️" another commented.

"Love these girls so much. Proud of every single one of them💙," one added.

Fan reactions (Image via UConnBB Instagram)

The Huskies (28-3, 18-0) ended the 2024-25 regular season at the summit of the Big East. Geno Auriemma's UConn will now look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.

Paige Bueckers will aim to leave collegiate football by winning national championship with UConn

UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers will look to end her collegiate career with a national championship in her final season with UConn. This season, she's averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Bueckers will be key for the Huskies heading into the NCAA Tournament. UConn cannot afford to lose a game in the postseason if the team wants to win the championship.

UConn and Bueckers begin their Big East Tournament on Saturday. They are yet to know how their opponents will be.

Bueckers joined UConn in 2020 and has been with the team since then. She missed the entire 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury. Although many believe that she's one of the best players on the college circuit, she's missing a national title on her resume.

