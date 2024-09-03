Flau'jae Johnson welcomed 2026 recruit Jerzy Robinson to her Best of Both Worlds podcast, where the two discussed basketball and life off-court with their families. The two players were discussing the recruitment process and transition into college when Johnson shared her advice for freshmen.

"All of my hoopers, like, don't let a coach kill your confidence. I think that is the #1 rule. You see it all the time, a player on TikTok crying, talking about, 'Coach killed my confidence'. You go to a coach and they'll kill your whole plan. But that's my #1 thing that I tell freshmen, 'you stay confident'," she said.

She added:

"No matter what practice go wrong, no matter what coach say, you gotta stay confident in you. Because at the end of the day, coach ain't running between these line. It's you and your four between these lines. you walk with that light, nobody can tell you nothing."

Flau’jae Johnson also stated that basketball is 90% mental and just 10% physical. Therefore, it is important for players to build up their fortitude to stand up against all adversities.

Flau'jae Johnson name-drops her biggest inspiration

When talking to Jerzy Robinson, Flau’jae Johnson also spoke about her biggest inspirations in life. She mentioned that her mother, Kia Brooks, was the first, adding that she built the guard's entire business by herself. When it came to basketball, Johnson said:

"But, another person in the sports world would probably be LeBron James. Just like his discipline and his longevity that he’s had so long and him being consistent and everything that he’s been doing for the past 21 years. Like, it’s inspiring," she stated.

She continued:

"So, what he does off the court though, like, he make impact in his community and that’s something that really inspired me and something that I want to do for, for generations to come. Like, I want to change generation and that’s what LeBron doing. So, I got to give a heads-up to the GOAT man. Thank you for everything, King.”

While Flau'jae Johnson has been the absolute best on the court, she has also taken a leaf out of LeBron's community activities and is emulating him in her own way. The guard has been consistent in contributing to the growth of basketball in her hometown, Savannah, Georgia.

For her efforts, Johnson was honored with her own intersection on 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road.

