"Don't let people fool you with overnight success": Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks shares hard-hitting throwback video of the LSU star

Ameen Brooks showed fans a glimpse of his stepdaughter, Flau'jae Johnson's journey to success. Johnson is regarded as one of the most popular players in women's college basketball and a rising star in music. But her success did not come overnight.

Ad

Brooks proved it with a video he shared on his Instagram story on Saturday.

"Flau'jae at 13 years old. So don't let people fool you with the overnight success," Brooks captioned the video.

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks shares a throwback video of her on IG story. Image via @ameen_82

Johnson's career journey began at a very young age. Inspired by her father rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge who died before she was born, she began a music career at the age of eight.

Ad

Trending

She appeared on "America's Got Talent" as a teenager but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Now signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label, Johnson has released several singles and albums. Her 2024 single, "Came Out A Beast," featuring Lil Wayne remains the most successful with millions of online streams.

The guard also began her basketball career in her home state of Georgia and joined LSU women's basketball as head coach Kim Mulkey's first McDonald's All-American. After a successful freshman year where she earned the 2022–23 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year, Johnson has since risen to become a key leader in the Lady Tigers team.

Ad

The LSU star also has successful NIL deals with top brands such as PUMA, Powerade, Overtime, Unrivaled, JBL and Experian.

Flau'jae Johnson powers Team USA to AmeriCup semifinals

LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson produced a standout performance to lead Team USA to a dominant 110-44 win over the Dominican Republic on Friday. Johnson posted a game-high 22 points, recording 16 of those points in the second half. She also added seven rebounds and four steals.

Ad

“I was just excited to be running out there,” she said after the game. “I kind of got a feel for the game and how physical and aggressive we had to be in order to play against them, and I think we did pretty good.”

Following the win, Team USA will now face Team Canada in Santiago, Chile, in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the LSU guard will be a key leader at Baton Rouge as Kim Mulkey's squad prepares for a stellar 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here