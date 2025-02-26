"Don't make me mad": Hailey Van Lith excitedly calls for "students" to show up for TCU's senior day

TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith has rallied her fellow students in an effort to get them to show up in numbers to their senior night on Wednesday night. At her pregame news conference conference, Van Lith excitedly encouraged students to attend the game versus Houston.

Ad

"C'mon, students! Students! C'mon, guys. Don't make me mad," she said.

Ad

Trending

The 10th-ranked Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2 Big 12) have been on a roll lately, winning five straight games, including a dominant 21-point victory over No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday. They'll be looking to continue rolling against Houston (5-22, 1-15) on Wednesday.

The game is also special as it’s senior night for TCU. The team will celebrate seven graduating players: Madison Conner, Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Una Jovanovic, Deasia Merrill, Sedona Prince, DaiJa Turner and Hailey Van Lith.

Ad

If TCU wins, it will lock in a top-two seed for the Big 12 tournament and earn a double-bye. It would also keep their perfect home record intact at 19-0 in Schollmaier Arena and set up a decisive showdown against Baylor on Sunday.

TCU trails 17th-ranked Baylor (25-5, 15-2) in the conference title race. The Horned Frogs visit Baylor on Sunday in the regular season finale. TCU beat Baylor 80-75 on Jan. 26.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince lead TCU past West Virginia

Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points and Sedona added 20 as the Horned Frogs defeated No. 17 West Virginia 71-50 on Sunday at home.

Prince also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked seven shots, helping the Horned Frogs extend their home winning streak to 21 games, a run that dates back to last season. The victory also set program records for overall and Big 12 wins as well as home wins.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here