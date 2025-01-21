Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders posted a funny TikTok on Monday, January 20, about whether or not the social media platform was still banned. In the video, Sanders is mouthing a voiceover about not wanting anybody to play with her and telling her that TikTok is back when it isn't. Luckily for Sanders, the TikTok ban has been lifted. Sanders wrote over the video:

"don't play w me is tiktok back fareallll 😝🤭"

She also captioned the TikTok video with one word.

"Puhleaseeeeeee #fy #tiktok #tiktokban #foryou"

You can watch the TikTok video below.

Deion Sanders surprises daughter Shelomi Sanders at her game versus Alabama State

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, took a trip to Huntsville, Alabama, to surprise his daughter Shelomi. Shelomi plays as a guard for the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team, who were taking on Alabama State that day.

In a tough game, Shelomi and Alabama A&M came out on top with a 54-47 win. After the match, Coach Prime spent time with Shelomi, capturing some special moments in photos. He later shared the pictures on social media, calling the HBCU atmosphere "epic" and praising the energy and excitement of the event.

"Surprised my baby girl [Shelomi Sanders] yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won," Sanders wrote. "The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless."

Check out the post and pictures below.

Shelomi Sanders, who initially started her basketball career with her father and brothers at Jackson State, later moved with them to Boulder. However, after spending a year with the Colorado Buffaloes, she decided to transfer and joined Alabama A&M.

Since making the switch to Alabama A&M, Shelomi has been thriving. She recently set a new personal best, scoring 14 points in her game against Oakwood, marking her return to the HBCU scene with a career-high performance.

