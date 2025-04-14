  • home icon
  "Don't be putting it all on us": Geno Auriemma jokingly puts pressure on Dan Hurley's UConn to deliver NCAA title amid future plans for Huskies

"Don't be putting it all on us": Geno Auriemma jokingly puts pressure on Dan Hurley's UConn to deliver NCAA title amid future plans for Huskies

By Arnold
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:05 GMT
Geno Auriemma jokingly puts pressure on Dan Hurley
Geno Auriemma jokingly puts pressure on Dan Hurley's UConn to deliver NCAA title amid future plans for Huskies

UConn's women's coach Geno Auriemma led the program to the national title this past season. It was the first that the Huskies won the championship since 2016. While the women's team tasted success, the UConn men's team was unable to complete a historic three-peat of national titles under Dan Hurley.

Since Auriemma ended his nine-year drought without a national title, he put the pressure back on Hurley to deliver success with the men's program next season.

"Well, you know, I saw Kimani, our men's assistant coach." Auriemma said on Wednesday (05:00), via 'SportsCenter.' "And, I said, my man, you guys won two in a row. We won this year. That's three. I set up there.
"We're gonna get number four next year. I didn't say it was gonna be us. I said one of us is gonna get it, but I didn't say it was gonna be us, so don't be putting it all on us. But, you know, you go in every year and you think, let's see what we got. And some years, you know, the fates are with you. And, you know, everything turns out great, and other years, they conspire against you."
youtube-cover
Hurley led the Huskies to the national title in 2023 and 2024. However, this year, they lost to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma won a record-extending 12th national title when UConn beat South Carolina 82-59 in the championship game. It was also his 40th year at the helm.

However, Auriemma does not have plans of retiring soon, despite being the winningest coach in college basketball.

Geno Auriemma more motivated to return to UConn next season after Paige Bueckers goes pro

UConn Hudkies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn
In his interview with "SportsCenter", Geno Auriemma also addressed the rumors about his retirement. The UConn coach said that he won't plan his retirement based on Paige Bueckers leaving the Huskies to go pro.

Instead, Auriemma insisted that he would step down from his post when he felt that he was no longer the right man for the job.

It's safe to say that Auriemma will be eyeing a 13th national title to add to his collection next season, despite also wanting Dan Hurley's team to win a championship.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
