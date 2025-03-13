"Don't really get the consternation": Dan Hurley clears the air on "transfer" comments in latest E60 interview

UConn coach Dan Hurley, on CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday night, dropped a bombshell when he said that 50% or more of his roster is considering entering the transfer portal this offseason. On Wednesday, Hurley appeared to downplay his comments from his previous interview.

Although Hurley explained about his comments about the transfer portal on E60, the UConn coach suggested that it was nothing out of the ordinary.

"I don't really get the consternation, the panic, and the reaction," Hurley said. "It's been like that the last couple of years. Schools were recruiting one of our best players off the '23 Championship Team during the season with promises of big NIL money.

"We've dealt with this after '22, losing some players. There was a giant panic in Connecticut over what the team would look like. Obviously, our response was what we've done the last two years."

Hurley's Huskies have won the national title in the past two seasons, and the coach appears to be calm about dealing with players who want moves away from Connecticut. He also appeared to indicate that teams that cannot deal with the new era of transfers won't be successful.

For now, UConn's focus will be on the conference tournament before moving onto the Big Dance.

Dan Hurley's UConn will face Villanova in Big East Tournament quarterfinals

NCAA Basketball: UConn HC Dan Hurley - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley's No. 3 seed UConn (22-9) will open its Big East Tournament by facing No. 6 seed Villanova (19-13) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Since UConn finished in the top four seeds, it got an automatic qualification into the quarterfinals. Villanova, meanwhile, beat No.11 seed Seton Hall in the first round of the conference tournament to set up a clash against the Huskies.

After failing to win the regular season title. Hurley will want to clinch the Big East Tournament in the coming days to carry some momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

