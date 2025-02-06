"Don't spend it if you don't have it": $1.5M NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson reveals some of the biggest financial literacy lessons she learned

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson sat down with New York Post Sports for an interview that was posted to IG on Thursday to discuss the importance of financial literacy, NIL and playing for No. 6 LSU.

The junior guard and rapper, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, has learned a thing or two about finances as she's navigating her brand deals and music career.

"It's important to me because I know knowledge is power," Johnson said about understanding financial literacy.

Johnson was then asked to share the No. 1 lesson about money that's changed her life.

"Don't spend it if you don't have it," Johnson replied. "Live within your means."

NCAA women's basketball: LSU at Florida - Source: Imagn

Financial literacy is just one of many things the LSU junior has had to learn to juggle.

She's having a standout season with the Tigers, averaging a career-high 20.0 points per game, up from 14.9 last season. Johnson is also focused on her rap career, having dropped her latest album, "Best of Both Worlds (Deluxe)," in November.

NIL plays a big part in the multitalented young woman's life as well. Her NIL deals include Unrivaled, JBL and The Athlete's Foot. While On3 has Johnson's deals valued at $1.5 million, she says the value is more like $4.5 million.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value."

Flau'Jae Johnson & Tigers tasked with staying hot

LSU is on a three-game win streak after falling to No. 2 South Carolina on Jan. 24. In all three wins, Johnson has put up 20-plus points, including a season-high-tying 25 in a 107-100 win over then-No. 13 Oklahoma, which has fallen to No. 15.

The Tigers' star guard has been essential in their success. She has yet to put up single-digit points in the 2024-25 season and has recorded 20-plus points on 14 occassions.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Johnson and the LSU Tigers (23-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) will continue conference play on Thursday night at Missouri. They will then play in consecutive ranked matchups against No. 19 Tennessee (16-5, 4-5) and at No. 4 Texas (22-2, 8-1).

LSU's star guard has proven that she has skills both on the court and off as she manages her NIL deals and the wealth that comes with them.

