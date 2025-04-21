"Don't think they f**k with me for real": RJ Davis narrates how he almost didn't join Hubert Davis' UNC

RJ Davis spent his entire five-year collegiate career at North Carolina. He had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID and played his final game as a Tar Heels player in the NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Ole Miss.

Throughout his time in Chapel Hill, Davis improved year after year and peaked during the 2023-24 season when he averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and was voted ACC Player of the Year.

During his appearance on the Run Your Race podcast on Sunday, Davis sat down with host Theo Pinson and discussed his recruitment to UNC, among other things.

"It was Peach Jam and Coach [Roy] Williams and Coach [Hubert] Davis were in the second row right behind the basket," Davis said (at 0:27). "They're like in contact a little bit — like Coach Davis was recruiting me at the time.

"I'm like, 'I don't think they're going to give me the offer. I don't think they really f**k with me, for real.'"

As RJ Davis shared his thoughts with his mother, she suggested that it was still early and he had a good chance to showcase his skills at Peach Jam. The 6-foot-0 guard did just that, dropping 35 points for NY Renaissance against Expressions Elite at Peach Jam.

"Then I had team camp, and that's when Coach Davis came down to team camp. That summer, right after Peach Jam, Coach Williams calls me and he gives me the offer."

RJ Davis reveals UNC was not his childhood dream school growing up

RJ Davis, a four-star recruit, committed to North Carolina in October 2019. He was the No. 40 overall player on ESPN's ranking and had offers from Georgetown, Pittsburgh and Marquette.

However, speaking with Theo Pinson, also a UNC basketball alum, Davis revealed that he had a different childhood dream school growing up.

"I was a New York kid, so I grew up watching the Big East. UConn was my dream school growing up," Davis said (1:31).

Pinson asked RJ Davis if he had ever received an offer from UConn.

"Nah, never got the offer," Davis responded.

Pinson followed up by asking if he would have considered playing for the Huskies if he had received an offer.

"Depends. It depends," Davis said.

Davis added that once he received an offer from UNC and a call from Coach Williams, he was thrilled about the opportunity.

