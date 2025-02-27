"Don't think there's a lot of mercy here": Texas guard Rori Harmon speaks on Longhorns' defense following historic win

Monday marked a historic win for the Texas Longhorns as they defeated the Georgia Lady Bulldogs 57-26. Vic Schaefer's team is on an 11-game winning streak and was voted the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Senior Rori Harmon played a crucial role in limiting Georgia to 26 points. She finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. On Tuesday, when talking to analyst Paul Finebaum on his eponymous show, Harmon commented on Texas' defensive efforts.

"Yeah, I don't think we have much mercy here," she said. "You know, we take pride in defense a lot and that was really impressive, truly. I'm so proud of myself."

When Finebaum commented that being on defense was not something that every player liked, Harmon said:

"Yeah, I just have a lot of passion for defense. Some people I guess don't got it like that. It takes a lot more effort than offense in my opinion because you're really chasing somebody around, you don't know what they're going to do.

"I always trace back to it being a Harmon thing. My dad has a lot of brothers and they all played sports, they play defense and they were so aggressive, they love defense."

Texas coach Vic Schaefer praises the Longhorns' defensive efforts

The Texas Longhorns have lost just two games this season against Notre Dame and South Carolina and are ranked first in the Southeastern Conference with a 13-1 record (27-2 overall).

With the win over Georgia, the Longhorns inched one step closer to the regular season conference title. During the postgame presser, Texas coach Vic Schaefer praised his team, saying:

"I think it's safe to say our defense was elite tonight. Our kids played really hard on that end. (It) wasn't our best night offensively but again I think we had some kids step up."

Taylor Jones led the Longhorns with 17 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. During the chat with the media after the win, Jones said:

“I wanted to be tougher going into the second half, and just playing smarter and doing whatever I could to impact the game. And so my shots were falling, I was able to get some rebounds, and it just ended up working out.”

The Longhorns will continue their road trip with the match-up against Mississippi State on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season by hosting Florida on Sunday.

