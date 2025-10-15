"Don't think playing 13 cupcakes prepares you for SEC play": Nate Oats issues no-nonsense take on Alabama's 2025-26 schedule

Alabama coach Nate Oats offered a no-nonsense take on the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 college basketball schedule during the SEC media days on Tuesday at Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama arranged a tough 13-game nonconference schedule this season, where they'll meet five teams included in the AP preseason Top 25. They are No. 1 Purdue, No. 5 St. John's, No. 13 Arizona, No. 17 Illinois and No. 21 Gonzaga.
Oats explained the reason behind the scheduling, saying that he wants to challenge the team and prepare them for the tough regular season against SEC rivals starting in January 2026 and in the NCAA Tournament in March.
"The thing you're trying to do is be most prepared come March. So to me, at this level is you should be the most prepared team come January for SEC play," Oats said (Timestamp 10:05). "I don't think playing 13 cupcakes prepares you for SEC play. So whether we win or lose, and I've never shied away from playing the best schedule in the country."
Last season, Alabama had the second-toughest schedule behind Auburn, according to TeamRankings.com. They faced ranked teams like Purdue, Illinois, Houston and North Carolina, as well as notable contenders Creighton and Oregon in nonconference play, going 4-2 against them.
This prepared the Crimson Tide for SEC play, where they went 13-5 in conference play and qualified for the NCAA tournament with a 25-8 record. They ranked second in the East regionals, beating Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to the Cooper Flagg-led Duke in the Elite Eight.
Labaron Philon Jr, Aden Holloway named to All-SEC Preseason team
The Alabama duo of Labaron Philon Jr and Aden Holloway were recognized by the SEC before the start of the season. Philon and Holloway were named in the All-SEC First Team and Third Team, respectively, by a group of conference and national media members.
Philon was selected in the first team along with Alex Condon (Florida), Josh Hubbard (Mississippi State), Otega Oweh (Kentucky) and Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn).
Meanwhile, Holloway was joined in the third team by Malik Dia (Ole Miss), Karter Knox (Arkansas), Jaland Lowe (Kentucky) and D.J. Wagner (Arkansas).
Nate Ament (Tennessee), Boogie Fland (Florida), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee), Thomas Haugh (Florida) and Mark Mitchell (Missouri) were voted for the preseason SEC Second-Team.
Philon, who averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a freshman, became the sixth Crimson Tide to be chosen in the conference's first team. The first five were John Petty Jr. (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2022), Jahvon Quinerly (2022), Grant Nelson (2024) and Mark Sears (2025).
Holloway suited up in all Alabama games last season and averaged 11.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 1.9 apg.
The Crimson Tide were predicted to finish fourth in the SEC behind Tennessee, Kentucky and preseason No. 1 and defending champion Florida.
