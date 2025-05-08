"Don't want anyone to think that I'm apologetic for my faith": Hannah Hidalgo shares emotional response when put on the spot with personal question

Hannah Hidalgo has established herself as one of the finest players on the college basketball circuit. The Notre Dame star has also been open about her Christian faith.

During an interview on ESPN's "Full Court Press" documentary series that was released last week, Hidalgo was put on the spot when asked if she was "homophobic."

"No, absolutely not," Hidalgo said."I have friends who are homosexual. I have teammates that I play with every single day, I practice with them every day, who are homosexual too. And that doesn't stop me from loving them. I would go to war for any one of my teammates, and they know that."

"I don't want anybody to think that I'm apologetic for my faith. But, what I am sorry for is that I hurt people, and I hurt people that are closest to me."

Hidalgo came under scrutiny last summer after allegedly sharing an Instagram video suggesting same-sex marriage is a "sin."

In April, Hidalgo said that she was still learning about social media in a letter published in The Player's Tribune.

"When you’re 19 years old and trying to figure your life out," Hidalgo wrote, "and you start to get buzz on social media – when you suddenly have a platform – it can be really overwhelming. "It’s a learning process. Among other things, you have to be intentional about what you post. Which goes double if it’s somebody else you’re amplifying – as opposed to something that comes from your heart, that reflects your character and authentic self. You know the post I’m talking about."

Hidalgo committed to Notre Dame in 2023, choosing the program over many other high-profile offers, mainly due to the Christian and Catholic ties within the university.

Hannah Hidalgo was named the 2025 ACC Player of the Year

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo - Source: Getty

Hannah Hidalgo won the ACC Player of the Year in 2025. She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in her sophomore year at Notre Dame.

Hidalgo helped the Fighting Irish win the ACC regular season title this past season. She also guided the team to wins over SFA and Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Hidalgo's Notre Dame was eliminated from March Madness with a 71-62 loss to TCU in the Sweet 16.

