“Done absolutely nothing to deserve being in the tournament”: Fans react as John Calipari and Arkansas get optimistic news before March Madness 

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks were handed a squad boost after freshman guard Boogie Fland was medically cleared to resume training and other basketball activities on Saturday.

Fland sustained an injury on his left hand against Florida on Jan. 11 before he had surgery to repair the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

In an Instagram post from BR Hoops and March Madness on Sunday, Boogie Fland was reported to be available to play in the NCAA Tournament in March.

"Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland is expected to practice tomorrow and to play in the NCAA tournament," the caption read.

Following the announcement, some fans expressed their thoughts on Arkansas, with a fan calling out the Razorbacks' supposed performance in the buildup to the tournament.

“Arkansas has done absolutely nothing to deserve being in the tournament,” a fan commented.

A fan reacts as John Calipari and Arkansas get optimistic news before March Madness - Image source: Instagram/br_hoops

“Betting the house on them getting bounced 1st round,” another fan commented

Some fans were optimistic about seeing Boogie Fland play while others were curious about the reason for his absence and Arkansas’ ability.

“They making it? I hope so I do wanna see him play on that stage,” a fan said.

“Where he been?” another fan said.

“Why everyone acting like arkansas a tragic team?” another fan commented.

John Calipari defends Trevon Brazile after loss to Ole Miss

Arkansas’ 83-80 loss to Ole Miss ended John Calipari’s Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament run on Thursday at the Bridgestone Arena. Trevon Brazile put up a strong performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds, his third double-double in four games.

However, Brazile made some errors late in the game as he slacked on a 3-point play from Matthew Murrell and missed two opportunities at the line to give Arkansas the lead with seven seconds left in the game. Moreover, he was unable to prevent the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Calipari was said to have addressed Brazile in front of the entire squad after the game.

“Look at me,” Calipari said. “That did not cost us the game. The reason we were in the game was because of you. You have gotten so much better.”

Calipari was quick to highlight the multiple opportunities that could have changed the outcome of the game.

“You can look at different things in a close game like that,” Calipari said. “A turnover, a missed rebound, a foul near the basket giving them an and-one, it was all kinds of stuff. But our kids never stop. They haven’t stopped all year.”

Brazile was a vital part of Arkansas' play, securing six of the team's 12 offensive rebounds.

Arkansas is trying to make the NCAA Tournament after a strong end to the season with four wins in its last five regular-season games. Brazile has been crucial for Arkansas since Adou Thiero's injury layoff, scoring 14.4 points per game.

