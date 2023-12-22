Donovan Clingan injury update: What happened to the UConn Center?

The No. 5-ranked UConn suffered an upset 75-60 loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday, as Huskies sophomore center Donovan Clingan exited the game in the second half with an ankle sprain. The upset win marked the Pirates' biggest in three years.

Clingan's status remains uncertain for the Huskies' next matchup against St. John's. The loss to Seton Hall and the potential absence of Clingan have dealt a blow to UConn's momentum.

Donovan Clingan injury update

Donovan Clingan's status is doubtful after the 7-foot-2 center sprained his ankle during UConn's shock defeat to Seton Hall. Clingan exited the game with an ankle injury early in the second half.

After being called for a foul on the Pirates center Jaden Bediako, Clingan crumbled to the ground, grasping his right ankle in obvious pain. Wincing and unable to put weight on the ankle, Clingan had to be helped off the court by trainer James Doran.

Although Clingan returned to the bench, hoping to get back in the matchup, the training staff held him out. Playing through pain is nothing new for the big man - earlier this season, he returned to action just days after a bad ankle sprain and stayed in games after taking hits to his mouth.

But this latest ankle injury seemed to bother Clingan more than those previous ailments. As the Huskies' four-point deficit evaporated into a 15-point loss, a frustrated Clingan could only watch from the bench.

Now Clingan's status is up in the air for Saturday's crucial game against St. John's. His potential absence would be a huge blow to UConn as it looks to rebound from the Seton Hall loss and get its first win in Big East play.

When will Donovan Clingan be back?

Seeing Donovan Clingan leave the locker room in a walking boot after Wednesday's loss signals he'll likely miss Saturday's game against St. John's.

The Huskies then have a 10-day break before facing DePaul, which should give the 280-pound center time to rest his injured ankle.

While the team and Clingan will be eager for him to return, they'll prioritize his long-term health over rushing back too soon. Time is an ally for Clingan and the Huskies, as the break before DePaul might give him a chance to get back to full strength.

Why do UConn Huskies need Donovan Clingan?

Entering this season, expectations were sky-high for Donovan Clingan despite the center not starting a single game last year. But Clingan's stellar per-minute production, team-leading box plus/minus and field goal percentage while playing only 13 minutes per game justified the hype.

So when Clingan exited the Seton Hall game with an ankle injury, his absence hurt. Over the final 16 minutes without their standout big man, the Huskies struggled inside at both ends.

In summary, Clingan puts his size to great use and brings efficient inside scoring and rim protection. His rare physical tools and developing skills make him a focal point that elevates UConn at both ends of the court.

Clingan displays masterful positioning and impeccable timing on the court. Moreover, even in games where he sees extended minutes, the energetic big man never seems to show signs of fatigue.

This season, Clingan has put up impressive averages of 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2% from the field. But the 7-footer's real defensive impact lies in his prolific shot-blocking, as he swats away two shots per contest.