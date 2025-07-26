"Drafted as MOH" - Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder's latest Jake Ferguson update elicits reactions from sister Hanna Cavinder

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder is preparing to tie the knot with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and the wedding excitement is already building online. On Friday, Haley posted new photos on Instagram, showing off her wedding dress and engagement ring, joined by her twin sister Hanna Cavinder.“Fergy szn has begun💍,” Haley captioned the post, giving fans a glimpse into her bridal journey. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHanna, always ready with humor and support, jumped into the comments with a playful reaction:“My royal wedding,” she wrote.Then it followed up with another line that grabbed attention.“drafted as MOH…1st round.”Credit: IG/@haleycavinderThe Cavinder twins, known for their basketball careers and strong social media presence, have kept fans updated through every step of Haley's engagement.Before trying on dresses, Haley shared a “get ready with me” video on the Cavinder Twins' Instagram, revealing that she and Hanna had flown to Fort Lauderdale to visit family and make the most of the wedding planning experience.On Friday, she tried on wedding dresses and took fans along for the ride, posting a video to her personal account. One of the dresses featured a clean all-white design with a slit along the leg, giving a sneak peek of her bridal taste.Haley Cavinder and Jake got engaged in April, and while they have not announced a wedding date yet, their fans are along for the journey.The couple started dating in 2023 and have constantly updated fans about their love. They went on vacation in March 2024 on the island of St. Lucia, but they officially started dating in September 2023 after being introduced by a mutual friend.The couple celebrated their first anniversary in September 2024. In April 2025, Ferguson proposed on a beach in Florida.Hanna and Haley Cavinder undergo breast enhancementHaley Cavinder and her sister Hanna recently had breast enhancement procedures done on July 16 and they carried fans along all the way in their usual manner.They have since shared updates of their looks on social media, drawing reactions from fans and other famous personalities.The sisters said they had the procedure because they did not want their breasts to be the main focus and they went for a size that fits them.