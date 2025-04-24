Drake Powell bids farewell to UNC fans with heartfelt message following NBA draft announcement

Drake Powell announced that he was declaring for the 2025 NBA draft via Instagram on Wednesday. The North Carolina star posted a heartfelt message, thanking the fans, teammates and coaches for their support and guidance during his one season with the Tar Heels.

"Thank you all for embracing and supporting me through all the highs and lows of this past season," Powell wrote. "I've grown so much—both on the court and off it. Being born and raised a Tar Heel, it’s been a dream come true to wear that jersey, run through that tunnel, and compete for a university I love so deeply. That feeling is truly unmatched, and it’s something I’ll never take for granted."

Powell continued:

"To my teammates—my brothers—thank you for every memory we’ve made together. From the grind of practices to the thrill of game days, these moments will stick with me for life.

"That said, chasing greatness at the highest level has always been my goal. This was not an easy decision, but with the support of my family and coaches, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft. "

Powell attended Northwood High School in Chatham County, North Carolina. During his junior year, he averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Powell was named a McDonald's All-American in his senior year and was regarded as a five-star recruit in the 2024 class.

Powell received offers from Florida State, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Miami, and Georgia. However, he committed to North Carolina and played one season with the program before declaring for the NBA draft.

Although many do not expect Powell to get drafted, there remains a possibility that an NBA team might select him based on his potential.

Drake Powell helped North Carolina reach the NCAA Tournament in 2025

North Carolina Tar Heels star Drake Powell - Source: Getty

During his only season at UNC, Drake Powell helped North Carolina reach the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels entered March Madness as a No. 11 seed and beat San Diego State in the First Four.

However, North Carolina's run in the NCAA Tournament ended in the first round, following a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss.

Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game at UNC. He will be hoping to hear his name called out at the draft in June.

