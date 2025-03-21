Drake vs. Missouri Box Score, stats, game summary and more ft. Bennett Stirtz

  • home icon
By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:22 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Drake at Missouri - Source: Imagn
Bennett Stirtz helped Drake upset Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

No. 11 seed Drake pulled an impressive upset by outlasting No. 6 seed MIssouri in a first-round NCAA Tournament battle in Wichita, Kansas. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Texas Tech and UNC-Wilmington on Saturday.

Drake vs. Missouri Box Score

Drake

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
C. Manyawu741300318
I. Jackson343003017
B. Stirtz2114104340
M. Mascari633401340
D. Abreu432001319
T. Banks1590331425
K. Combs454104323
I. Howard701100117
Missouri

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
A. Robinson II432313529
T. Bates1010000430
T. Perkins700004114
M. Mitchell882102335
C. Grill1440400235
M. Warrick322003115
TO Barrett402000110
T. Pierce220000113
J. Gray24000127
J. Crews322003012
Drake vs. Missouri Game Summary

Missouri took an early 7-5 advantage, but Drake then scored the next eight points to take early control of the game. The Bulldogs finished that run with an Isaia Howard 3-pointer with 11:05 remaining in the first half.

Drake's lead fluctuated between two and 10 points for the remainder of the first half. The Bulldogs went to intermission with a 30-23 edge. Missouri shot just 33% in the first half as well as committing nine turnovers.

After the break, Drake pushed its lead to 43-28 on a Tavion Banks dunk with 12:40 to play. Missouri ran off a 10-0 spurt to pull within 52-51 with 4:28 to play. A Mark Mitchell dunk capped that rally.

Drake answered by reeling off the next six points and pushing its lead back into a comfortable margin. Missouri never closed within four points after that mark.

Drake was led by Bennett Stirtz with 21 points and four assists. Tavion Banks added 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs.

Caleb Grill led Missouri with 14 points and four steals. The only other Tiger who reached double figures in scoring was Tamar Bates with 10 points. Missouri finished the game shooting 33% overall and committing 17 turnovers.

With the victory, Drake will face the winner of Texas Tech and UNC-Wilmington. The Bulldogs reached the Final Four in 1969, but haven't won a round of 64 NCAA Tournament game ever, with their last successes being a 1971 NCAA win and 2021 play-in game win.

