“DT will be a legend forever”: UConn fans emotional as 3x NCAA champion Diana Taurasi announces retirement 

Diana Taurasi's legendary basketball career has come to an end. The Phoenix Mercury star announced her retirement on Tuesday after playing 20 seasons in the WNBA. UConn fans were emotional after the Huskies legend made the surprise announcement in an interview with Time Magazine.

UConn's women's basketball team's Instagram page posted a tribute to Taurasi following her retirement, calling her "one of one." They congratulated their former player "on an unmatched career."

Fans flooded the comments section of that post to show their appreciation and love for Taurasi as well, who brought countless memorable moments during her four-year stint in Storrs.

Fans paid tribute to UConn legend Diana Taurasi on Instagram after the Phoenix Mercury star announced her retirement from basketball. Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

"DT will be a legend forever," one fan wrote.

"The GREATEST!" another fan said.

"A legend in so many ways. Well deserved retirement for an amazing career. I hope she continues to stay close to women's basketball," one fan added.

"I knew it was coming but I still feel sad," a fan posted.

"I'm crying oh my gosh I'm in despair my goat," one fan chimed in.

"I remember when she was a freshman. Love and respect to you always, Dee. There will never be another," another fan commented.

Diana Taurasi became a UConn legend after winning three NCAA titles in a row

Diana Taurasi cemented her status as a UConn legend and icon after she led the Huskies to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2002 to 2004. She won her first national championship against the Oklahoma Sooners, scoring 13 points in the title game.

Taurasi took her game to another level in the 2002-03 NCAA season as she and the Huskies embarked on their title defense. She won the 2003 Naismith College Player of the Year award after averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists through 37 games.

UConn women's basketball coaches Tonya Cardoza, Chris Dailey, and Jamelle Elliot celebrate with Diana Taurasi (second right) after winning their third straight national title. Photo: Getty

She finished that season in style, scoring 28 points in the national championship game against Tennessee. UConn emerged victorious in that contest, recording a 73-68 win over the Lady Vols.

Taurasi continued her dominance in her final season with the Huskies, averaging 16.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 4.0 rpg and 1.6 spg through 35 games. She ended her college career on a winning note, leading UConn to a 70-61 victory over Tennessee in their third consecutive title game. Taurasi scored 17 points on the night.

