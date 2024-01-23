Duke basketball injury report, 23 January: Latest on Mark Mitchell, Jeremy Roach and more

The Duke Blue Devils are set to return to the court on Tuesday on the road against the Louisville Cardinals.

Duke is coming off an 80-76 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday in a game the Blue Devils were without two key players, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, the Blue Devils continue to have three players on the injury report.

Duke basketball injury report

Mark Mitchell's injury update

Mark Mitchell has missed two straight games due to a sprained right knee but is getting closer to a return, as he's a game-time decision on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, coach Jon Scheyer told the media that Mitchell was close to playing but didn't have enough time to get ready, as he didn't get enough practice time in.

“They made progress, and they were close, but they didn’t have enough time to get ready for the game," Scheyer said via Yahoo. "They were close, but they just didn’t practice enough to get ready. They haven’t done 5-on-5 (work). You need to be able to do that in order to play the game.”

As of right now, all signs point to Mitchell returning to the lineup on Tuesday night.

This season, the sophomore is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14 games, which includes 13 starts while averaging 26.9 minutes per game.

Jeremy Roach's injury update

Jeremy Roach missed Duke's Saturday game against Pittsburgh due to a right knee injury.

Roach suffered the setback during Duke's 84-79 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13. Ahead of the matchup against Pitt, Scheyer told the media that Roach and Mitchell were considered day-to-day.

“Day to day means different things. That doesn’t mean back in a day," Scheyer said. "But it means that there’s nothing structural, and that’s the most important. So it’s not going to be long term.”

This season, Roach is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.

Christian Reeves' injury update

Blue Devils center Christian Reeves is out indefinitely due to an ankle injury.

The reserve center hasn't played since Nov. 29, and in his sophomore season, he competed in three games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. Last year, Reeves played in 13 games and averaged 1.5 points and one rebound.

As of right now, there is no timeline for Reeves' return to the court.