Duke basketball Injury report: Latest on Kyle Filipowski, Caleb Foster and more

The Duke Blue Devils have had a good season this year with a record 21-6 overall and 12-4 in ACC and occupying the 2nd spot. Their 83-79 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday snapped their five-game winning streak. Duke will next face Louisville on Wednesday at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Adding woes to the Blue Devils's loss on Saturday were the injuries to two of its players, Kyle Filipowski, and Caleb Foster. The Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer spoke to the media on Monday with more updates.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke Blue Devils

Filipowski sustained an injury during the crowd-storming incident after the Wake Forest game. After the final buzzer, Duke's players were slowly making their way to the bench when a fan collided with Kyle Filipowski and sent him falling. The center was later seen limping to the locker room, supported by his teammates and staff.

Coach Scheyer confirmed Filipowski won't require MRI on his knee, although he was still not fit for practice.

“I’m not sure if he’s able to practice yet. I know he was still a little bit sore yesterday. And so I’ll know better later today at practice,” Scheyer said Monday.

The coach also provided an update on the storming incident, sharing that he had been in follow-up conversations with Duke University's athletics director Nina King.

“Nina and I have been in close touch,” Scheyer said. “She’s been in close touch with the ACC. And you know, the ACC needs to do something. Something has to be done to protect our guys. Not just our guys, but any team that’s in that situation.”

The incident once again raised concerns about player safety, with many calling for a total ban and penalizing crowd-storming.

Caleb Foster, Duke Blue Devils

Freshman guard Caleb Foster injured his foot in the second half of Saturday's game and missed the final 15 minutes. Foster is said to have undergone his medical imaging tests.

“We’re still waiting for some results and to get our medical team together to take a look at him. We’ll know more hopefully that later today," Scheyer said.

Immediately after the game, Coach Jon spoke on the importance of Caleb Foster on the roster.

“Caleb is so important to our team. It’s not just him making shots. He’s so steady. He plays both ends. He’s going to be such a special guard. He goes down in the second half and we don’t know what’s wrong with him, ankle or foot or something,” Scheyer said on Saturday.

Other players on Duke's injury report

The other injured player on the Blue Devils' list is Christian Reeves. The center has been dealing with injuries to his right ankle for months now and underwent surgical procedures earlier this month. However, Reeves is expected to be out of the season.

Jon Schutt, who sustained a left knee injury, will be redshirting.

